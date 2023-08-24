Iqbal Hussain returns to Lions squad after four-year exile

SINGAPORE – A year ago, Iqbal Hussain was clubless and facing an early retirement even before turning 30.

But convinced of his talent, Geylang International coach Noor Ali re-signed the lanky forward and was rewarded with six goals and three assists in 22 games this season as the Eagles are battling for fourth spot in the Singapore Premier League with a match to go.

On Thursday, Iqbal earned a national team call-up for the first time since March 2019, and will have a chance to add to his seven caps, as Singapore coach Takayuki Nishigaya announced his 28-man squad for the upcoming friendlies at Bishan Stadium against world No. 110 Tajikistan (Sept 8) and 153rd-ranked Chinese Taipei (Sept 12).

The games are in preparation for the two-legged, first-round World Cup qualifying tie against Guam on Oct 12 and 17.

Noor Ali said of his 1.87m attacker: “I’ve seen him grow and he is one of those players I enjoy watching play. He is technically sound, has that X-factor which people want to watch. He’s unpredictable, and has the game IQ to get out of tight situations. For me, he belongs in the national team.

“He has proven himself this year, and he has matured and improved a lot mentally. There is a big difference from the lqbal I coached in 2020 – he is more ready to work hard and battle, he takes feedback and criticism very well.

“It is not easy coming back from a one-year lay-off, and he needs to work more on his physical condition and speed, but I believe he still has at least three or four years of good football in him.”

Four overseas-based players – Jacob Mahler, Irfan Fandi, Ryhan Stewart and Song Ui-young – will make their return to the Lions after not featuring in the June international friendlies, in which the world No. 158 Singapore drew 2-2 and 1-1 with Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands respectively.

Veteran midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman, 35, is a surprise inclusion after just playing 22 minutes this season following a pre-season leg break. Two notable absentees remain in fellow strikers and sibling Ikhsan and Ilhan Fandi. Both are undergoing the final stages of their respective rehabilitation from knee injuries.

Nishigaya said: “These upcoming matches are vital for our preparations for the qualifiers against Guam in October. The March and June international windows were good opportunities for us to call up new players, expose them to football at the international level and for me to see who among them were able to adapt to our team tactics.”

Tickets to the two friendlies are at $15 for adults and $8 for concession, before booking fees, and available at fas.org.sg/tickets and sistic.com.sg as well as onsite on match days subject to availability.

Each person is allowed to purchase a maximum of twelve tickets per transaction, across any category, per matchday. Fans will enjoy a 30 per cent discount off the full price of standard tickets (both adult and concession respectively) if they purchase both matchdays.