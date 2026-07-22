Ipswich Town sign defender Issa Diop from Fulham

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - July 9, 2026 Morocco's Issa Diop during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii

July 22 - Ipswich Town have signed defender Issa Diop from Fulham on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

• British media reported Ipswich paid around 8.5 million pounds ($11.36 million) for the 29-year-old Morocco international.

• Diop arrives after four seasons at Fulham, where he made 96 appearances in all competitions.

• He began his senior career at Toulouse before joining West Ham United in 2018, making 121 appearances and scoring eight goals before moving to Fulham in 2022.

• Diop has made five appearances for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and scored a goal against the Netherlands in the tournament.

• "I'm excited to take the next step in my career at Ipswich Town," Diop said in a statement.

• "I know how big the club is and have enjoyed all of the conversations I have had before making the move. I know this is the right place for me." REUTERS