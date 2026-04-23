Ipswich Town climb to second, Middlesbrough strengthen grip on playoff spot

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Soccer Football - Championship - Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town - The Valley, London, Britain - April 22, 2026 Ipswich Town's Jaden Philogene scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, April 22 - Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough secured important victories in the Championship on Wednesday, with Ipswich reclaiming second place in the table as the race for automatic promotion heats up, and Middlesbrough strengthening their grip on a playoff spot.

Ipswich clawed back from a goal down to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 to climb past third-placed Millwall on goal difference with 79 points, 10 behind Coventry City who have already secured promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys conceded inside the opening minute to Greg Docherty's goal, but Darnell Furlong levelled before the break, and Jaden Philogene secured the victory from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

"It's a big win for us, we still have three games to go but we have to get our heads down and keep winning," Philogene told Sky Sports.

"We have a strong mentality as a group and we just have to get our heads down and play our football because we know we're a good team."

Charlton's loss means they can still be caught by Oxford United, who are six points behind them in 22nd spot and avoided immediate relegation with the result.

Middlesbrough all but secured a top-six spot for a place in the playoffs and kept alive their slim hopes of automatic promotion with their 1-0 win over already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday for their first victory in seven games.

Morgan Whittaker struck in the 11th minute to lift Middlesbrough to 76 points, three points behind Ipswich and six ahead of sixth-place Wrexham.

Port Vale's relegation to League Two was confirmed on Wednesday with their 1-0 loss to already-promoted Cardiff City in England's third tier. REUTERS