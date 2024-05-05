Ipswich secure Premier League return to end 22-year wait

IPSWICH, England - Ipswich Town ended a 22-year exile from the Premier League when the second-tier Championship club secured a return to the top flight with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on May 4, denying Leeds United the second automatic promotion spot.

Ipswich needed a point to confirm promotion going into the final day of the season, as Kieran McKenna’s side became the first club since Southampton in 2012 to gain back-to-back promotions from third-tier League One to the Premier League.

After champions Leicester City had secured promotion last weekend, Ipswich and Leeds were battling to finish second behind them going into the final day of the league season.

Leeds needed results to go their way but a 2-1 home defeat by Southampton left them third, six points behind Ipswich. Leicester ended the season with 97 points after a 2-0 home defeat by Blackburn Rovers, who could have been relegated if they lost, while Ipswich finished with 96.

“I feel great. A lot of relief, I have to say. It’s a wonderful day,” McKenna told Sky Sports, adding that they were preparing for a “monumental jump” to the top flight.

“I have big associations with Tottenham (Hotspur) and Man United in particular and they will be games to look forward to on a personal level.

“But it’s the best league in the world, best clubs, best managers and players - it’s going to be great. It’s a great challenge, competing against the best in the world.”

McKenna, 37, coached the Under-18 sides at Spurs and United before taking the Ipswich job in 2021.

Ipswich took the lead from a well-worked move in the first half, when Conor Chaplin found Wes Burns unmarked in the box and the Welshman fired home to draw a huge roar from the Portman Road crowd.

As Leeds fell behind against Southampton, Ipswich struck again three minutes after the restart when Omari Hutchinson skipped away from a challenge and found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

LEEDS V NORWICH

Leeds will now look to gain promotion through the play-offs, where manager Daniel Farke will meet his former side Norwich City, who came sixth with 73 points.

"It's a bit special. It was quite emotional to return there as an opposition manager but the second game was business as usual," Farke said.

"I will always be grateful for my time there but my only focus is here."

West Bromwich Albion (75 points) play Southampton (87) in the other play-off game.

Huddersfield, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2019, finished second-last in the 24-team Championship with 45 points, falling down to the third tier for the first time in 12 years.

They were joined by Birmingham City (50 points), who ended 22nd in the league despite a 1-0 win over Norwich, ending their 13-year stay in the second tier.

Birmingham finished a point behind Plymouth Argyle, who beat Hull City 1-0 to secure their second-tier status and prompt a pitch invasion at Home Park Stadium.

Rotherham were bottom with 27 points from 46 games, their relegation confirmed in early April. REUTERS