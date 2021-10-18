IOC has 'concerns' over biennial World Cup

LAUSANNE • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday hit out at Fifa's controversial plans to hold the men's football World Cup every two years, expressing concerns on the impact it could have on other sports.

The project, which has the backing of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who now works for Fifa, has come in for heavy criticism from continental federations Uefa and Conmebol, as well as coaches and pundits.

The IOC's executive board added its opposing voice, saying that many sports federations had spoken out against the idea. In a statement, it noted: "A number of international federations of other sports, national football federations, clubs, players, players associations and coaches have expressed strong reservations and concerns regarding the plans to generate more revenue for Fifa."

It said these concerns related to three main areas: the undermining of the diversity and development of sports other than football, increase of men's events in the calendar creating challenges for the further promotion of women's football, and player welfare by creating further massive strain on the physical and mental health of the players.

"The IOC shares these concerns and supports the calls of stakeholders of football, international sports federations and major event organisers for a wider consultation, including with athletes' representatives, which has obviously not taken place," the statement added.

Not referenced by the IOC is a potential impact on the Olympics' men's football tournament if the World Cup is held every two years. The World Cup has been played every four years, apart from cancellations during World War II, since the inaugural edition in 1930.

Fifa also wants continental championships, including the Euro and Copa America, to be played every two years.

The proposals are set to be voted on in December by the 211 member associations of global football's governing body, with Fifa president Gianni Infantino, also an IOC member, travelling the world to rally support for the plan.

European football body Uefa said there were numerous concerns about the impact of such a switch including the "dilution" of the World Cup's value, risks of players being overworked and women's football suffering from annual men's tournaments.

European and South American clubs, leagues and confederations are confident they can stop the plan, regardless of the outcome of a vote, multiple sources have told Reuters, raising the prospect of a damaging split in the international game.

Uefa has threatened to boycott an additional World Cup, while South American body Conmebol is also opposed to the plan.

21 World Cup Finals have been staged since the inaugural edition in 1930. The World Cup has been played every four years, apart from cancellations during World War II.

Sponsors have also voiced their scepticism. Kasper Rorsted, Adidas' chief executive, said: "There's a European Championship, a Copa America. One should also leave space for other things.

"I am a passionate football fan but it is important that not only football is shown on television but also biathlon, skiing, tennis or handball. If you push just one product heavily it's not good for any product."

