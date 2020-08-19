Inter to bring 'great joy' during Europa League final: Conte

COLOGNE (Germany) • Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez believes his side are ready for "great things" after his double helped the Italians book a spot in a first European final in a decade.

The Argentina international got the ball rolling in the first half with a fine header to take his season tally to 20 goals in all competitions, before adding a third in the second period to kill off Shakhtar Donetsk's hopes of a comeback.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku completed the 5-0 rout of their Ukrainian rivals in their Europa League semi-final on Monday - the biggest-ever margin of victory at this stage of the competition.

They will take on La Liga side and five-time Europa League winners Sevilla in Cologne on Sunday and Martinez feels their final berth caps a season that has seen the team improve game by game.

"It was an incredible night, something we have been dreaming of," he said.

"We proved that Inter are ready for great things, we are ready for the final.

"I'm very happy with my goals because I have had a difficult period with goals. But mostly, I'm happy for the team, we are growing day after day, a perfect mix of experienced players and youngsters."

Antonio Conte, who will be appearing in his first European final as a coach in what is his first season with Inter, was similarly delighted.

"Many of our players are facing this kind of game for the first time in their careers," he said.

"Sevilla have great experience, they have won this competition several times.

"But we are ready to try giving a great joy to our fans. They should be proud of these guys because they are giving everything."

While Shakhtar suffered their biggest defeat in Europe since a 6-0 loss to Premier League side Manchester City in the Champions League in November 2018, they still bowed out with their heads held high.

"We've had a fantastic journey until this game," their coach Luis Castro said.

"Of course, we're unhappy with the result. It will make everyone remember a very sad ending of this campaign.

"We were not ourselves after the second goal, and the coach must always take the responsibility."

