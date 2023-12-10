Inter thrash Udinese 4-0 to reclaim top spot

MILAN - Inter Milan beat lowly Udinese 4-0 at home in a dominant performance highlighted by a superb long-range effort from Lautaro Martinez to regain the Serie A top spot on Saturday.

Inter moved two points clear of second-placed Juventus, who have 36 after a 1-0 home win over champions Napoli on Friday.

Inter took the lead with a penalty converted by Hakan Calhanoglu in the 36th minute after a foul by defender Nehuen Perez on Martinez which was reviewed by VAR.

Five minutes later Federico Dimarco fired an unstoppable left-foot shot into the corner of the net after an assist from Calhanoglu before Marcus Thuram netted with a superb finish two minutes later from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross into the box.

Udinese, 16th in the standings, tried to get on the scoresheet but forward Lorenzo Lucca's strike was disallowed for offside in the 67th minute before Martinez's stunning effort from distance in the 85th wrapped up a convincing win. REUTERS

