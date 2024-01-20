Inter sweep past Lazio to reach Italian Supercup final

RIYADH - Goals from Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi, along with a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty, propelled Inter Milan to a 3-0 victory over Lazio in the Italian Supercup semi-final on Friday, securing their place in the final against Napoli.

After 17 minutes of continuous Inter pressure, Federico Dimarco conjured up a moment of magic with a skilful heel flick, setting up Thuram, who effortlessly tapped in the ball to break the deadlock for the Milan side.

Inter continued to press after the break, with Calhanoglu doubling the lead five minutes in from the penalty spot after Lazio's Pedro Rodriguez had fouled Lautaro Martinez.

Inter scored again three minutes before time when an unmarked Frattesi received the ball just outside the box after a counter-attack and effortlessly put it away.

The game took place in a partially-filled Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Inter will play Napoli in the final on Monday at the same stadium, following the Serie A champions' 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the first semi-final on Thursday. REUTERS

