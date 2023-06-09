Inter stand in way of Man City's treble chance in Champions League final

ISTANBUL – Manchester City are huge favourites heading into Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul, as they aim to finally win the greatest prize in European club football, and complete a historic treble.

Pep Guardiola’s men have become England’s dominant force since the transformative 2008 takeover of the club by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

They have won seven Premier League titles in the last 12 seasons and followed their latest triumph by claiming the FA Cup against rivals Manchester United last weekend.

Now they can match the achievement of Alex Ferguson’s United side in 1999 by beating Inter at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium and securing a treble.

Guardiola, however, has warned his players that their confidence must not slip into arrogance.

“Of course we are confident, so optimistic, but at the same time I cannot deny the difficulties and qualities of the opponents,” he said.

“I have never done it (underestimating) and especially in the final of the Champions League.”

The Spaniard admitted there was far better preparation this time than their only previous appearance in the European showpiece two years ago when his side lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

But he insisted that City’s stunning form in the last four months will count for nothing when it comes to getting the job done on Saturday.

“We know a final is about how you behave for 95 minutes,” Guardiola said.

“It doesn’t matter what you do in group stage, last 16, quarter-finals, Premier League or FA Cup. It’s one single game you have to be better than the opponent.”

City lost in last season’s semi-finals to Real Madrid, but the addition of strier Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola’s team to a new level.

The Norwegian has scored 52 goals since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, and City land in Turkey having been beaten just once – an inconsequential loss to Brentford on the last day of the Premier League season – in their last 27 games.

With Haaland leading their attack, Kevin de Bruyne conducting the orchestra, a watertight defence and inspirational captain Ilkay Gundogan perhaps playing his last game, the task facing Inter is a daunting one.