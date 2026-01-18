Inter set Serie A title race pace with win at Udinese

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

UDINE, Italy, Jan 17 - Inter Milan continued to set the pace at the top of the Serie A standings with a 1-0 victory away to Udinese on Saturday, where Lautaro Martinez's goal earned his side their eighth win in a nine-game unbeaten league run.

Inter move to 49 points, six ahead of AC Milan who play Lecce at home on Sunday, with third-placed Napoli on 40 points before hosting Sassuolo later on Saturday. Udinese remain 10th in the standings on 26 points.

The visitors were on the attack from the off. Martinez had an early chance, turning his marker but failing to trouble the keeper with his finish and Federico Dimarco's volleyed shot flashed across the face of the goal.

The visitors continued to press and the opener came in the 20th minute.

Piotr Zielinski's ball into the box was backheeled to Martinez by Francesco Pio Esposito and the Inter striker twisted and turned, making enough space to drive his shot into the bottom corner.

There was little letup from Inter after the goal, with Manuel Akanji heading wide from a corner and Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye making a fingertip save from Dimarco's strike from the edge of the area.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer was called into action, parrying away a Jakub Piotrowski shot after a rare Udinese foray forward, and the pace dropped off for the rest of the opening half.

Udinese gave away the ball cheaply shortly after the break allowing Henrikh Mkhitaryan in for a shot, with Okoye parrying away.

SECOND HALF STALEMATE

Inter were much the hungrier side, first to every loose ball, more aggressive in their tackling and never really allowing the hosts to get a foothold in the game but without creating any further clear chances.

"The coach asked us to be aggressive and play a mature game," Dimarco told Inter TV.

"We knew it was a difficult away game, playing here in Udine is never easy. We can always improve, the championship is still long, we have to continue like this."

The game, like all Serie A fixtures this weekend, was preceded by a minute's silence in memory of Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso whose death was announced earlier on Saturday.

Inter now turn their attention to the Champions League with a home game against leaders Arsenal on Tuesday, when the Italians will aim to bounce back from two successive defeats in the competition.

"The important thing is to recover energy as soon as possible," Dimarco added.

"Arsenal are a tough team, but we want to do well because we play at home and want all three points." REUTERS