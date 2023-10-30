Inter reclaim Serie A top spot with 1-0 win against Roma

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 29, 2023 AS Roma's Romelu Lukaku and teammates look dejected after the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 29, 2023 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

MILAN, Italy - Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram struck late for a deserved 1-0 home win over AS Roma as they reclaimed Serie A's top spot on Sunday.

With nine minutes left Federico Dimarco made a run down the left before delivering a low cross into the box where Thuram outpaced his marker and calmly tapped the ball into the net.

Roma offered little aside from a second-half Bryan Cristante header that tested goalkeeper Yann Sommer, while the hosts struck the crossbar twice.

Roma forward Romelu Lukaku made a return to San Siro after leaving Inter in the close season but had little impact as the home defence effectively marked him out of the game.

Inter have 25 points from 10 games ahead of second-placed Juve on 23. Roma are eighth with 14 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top