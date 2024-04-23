Inter Milan secure Serie A title with win over AC Milan

MILAN - Inter Milan won their 20th Serie A title on April 22 after a 2-1 win at AC Milan gave Simone Inzaghi's side an unassailable lead in the standings.

Inter, who have lost only once in the league this season, hold a 17-point advantage over second-placed Milan with five matches remaining.

A header from Francesco Acerbi in the 18th minute and well placed low shot from Marcus Thuram four minutes after the break were enough for Inter to claim victory.

Milan started a late offensive with Fikayo Tomori reducing the deficit in the 80th minute from a rebound but they could not find an equaliser.

In stoppage time, tempers flared as a scuffle broke out between the players which resulted in Inter's Denzel Dumfries and Milan's Theo Hernandez being shown red cards.

A few minutes later Milan were down to nine men as Davide Calabria also received his marching orders for violent conduct. REUTERS

