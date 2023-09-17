Inter Milan humble AC Milan 5-1 in derby

MILAN – Inter Milan laid down an early title marker on Saturday by handing out a 5-1 derby hammering to AC Milan and going it alone at the Serie A summit.

“Last year, four derby wins brought us a (Supercoppa Italia) trophy and allowed us to play in a very important (Champions League) final,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

“(Today’s victory) gives us first place, but the championship is still very long.”

Four wins from their opening four matches have Inter leading the pack with a perfect 12 points, two ahead of their other fierce rivals Juventus, who beat Lazio 3-1 in the day’s early match.

Milan sit a further point back in third after a humiliating first defeat of the season before they welcome Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“A derby lost like this weighs a lot. I’m really sorry, especially for the fans,” Milan defender Simon Kjaer told DAZN.

“Tonight, they were smarter than us, we (only) played until 3-1.”

Spurred on by the majority of a heaving and raucous San Siro crowd, Inter claimed their fifth straight derby win in all competitions thanks to a Henrikh Mkhitaryan brace, Marcus Thuram’s rocket and two late strikes from Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi.

Simone Inzaghi’s side claimed the points with a display which showed why they got past Milan to reach last season’s Champions League final and confirmed their status as early favourites to beat their local rivals to a 20th Scudetto.

“We’ve started the season brilliantly and we want to keep going,” Mkhitaryan told DAZN.

“We’re all here for the same goal, and I don’t care who plays... the coach will pick whoever gives their all for the second star (on the shirt for 20 titles).”

Thuram continued his fast start in an Inter shirt, the new man also crucial to Mkhitaryan’s fifth-minute opener.

France forward Thuram bundled past Malick Thiaw before finding Federico Dimarco whose mishit shot was guided home by the former Armenia midfielder.

And Thuram then underlined Inter’s superiority seven minutes before the break after a lightning breakaway started by Lautaro Martinez, collecting from Denzel Dumfries before cutting inside the hapless Thiaw and crashing in an unstoppable shot from the edge of the area.