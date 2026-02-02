Inter Milan extend Serie A lead after 2-0 win at Cremonese

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CREMONA, Italy, Feb 1 - Inter Milan moved eight points clear at the top of Serie A after a comfortable 2-0 victory over hosts Cremonese on Sunday, but the victory was marred by a flare thrown on to the pitch from the away end that narrowly missed home goalkeeper Emil Audero.

The win takes Inter to 55 points from 23 games, eight ahead of city rivals AC Milan, who have a game in hand. Cremonese lie in 16th with 23 points from the same number of games.

Lautaro Martinez and Piotr Zielinski scored first-half goals as the visitors took control of the contest and despite not finding the back of the net again, they never looked unduly troubled by their hosts.

"There's a long way to go," Martinez told DAZN. "We made mistakes, especially in the first half, but there's also a lot to enjoy because the championship is very balanced."

Early in the second half a flare was thrown from the stands and landed near Audero, who dropped to the floor but did not appear to be injured. The match continued following a short delay.

"These things must not happen, there's a risk to a person," Martinez said. "We're putting on a show that can be seen all over the world. I apologise to Audero and all the Cremonese fans."

Inter have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A games since losing to AC Milan in November, their only blemish in that run a 2-2 home draw with Napoli.

By contrast, Cremonese are winless in eight, with five defeats in that sequence, which leaves them six points above the relegation zone.

The visitors might have won by a greater margin given their dominance of possession and chances, but did more than enough to secure another three points.

Inter hit the front on 16 minutes thanks to a header from Martinez, who steered Federico Dimarco’s corner into the net. It was just reward for a bright start.

Cremonese had an excellent chance to equalise when Jamie Vardy was sent through on goal. However, a heavy touch allowed Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to get to the ball ahead of him.

Instead it was Inter who scored next as Zielinski, who has a reputation for spectacular goals, unleashed a thunderbolt of a strike from 30 metres on 31 minutes.

The ball swerved past Audero, who will feel he should have made the save, but the power and the movement through the air left him floundering. REUTERS