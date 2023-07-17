Inter Miami complete signing of midfielder Busquets

MIAMI - Inter Miami have completed the signing of former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets on a deal until 2025, the Major League Soccer side said on Sunday.

Busquets, 35, will be reunited with his friend and former team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at Barca following an 18-year stay.

The 2010 World Cup winner will join the squad in the coming days and will occupy a Designated Player slot, the club added.

“I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami,” said managing owner Jorge Mas. “Since day one we have set out to bring the world’s best players. Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself.”

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played more than 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as Al Hilal and Al Nassr made bids for his services, according to media reports.

Miami expect Busquets to be available to play next Saturday when they host Mexican side Cruz Azul for their Leagues Cup opener, when Messi is set to make his debut.

The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the salary cap. REUTERS