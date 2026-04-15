Inter Miami coach Mascherano leaves club

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Oct 4, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano looks on from the bench before the game against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

April 14 - Javier Mascherano has stepped down as Inter Miami coach for personal reasons, the club said on Tuesday.

Mascherano, who was appointed in November 2024, guided Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title and the Eastern Conference championship, while the team set a league record with 101 goals across regular season and postseason play.

The 41-year-old former Argentina international also led the side at the Club World Cup last year, becoming the first MLS team to reach the knockout rounds of the competition.

Guillermo Hoyos, who has been overseeing Miami's professional development structure, will take over as coach. REUTERS