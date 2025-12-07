Inter go top with 4-0 thumping of in-form Como

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Dec 6 - Inter Milan moved provisionally top of the Serie A standings with a comfortable 4-0 win over Como at the San Siro on Saturday, where the home side ended the visitors' 11-match undefeated league run.

Como's last loss came back in August, but Inter proved too strong a challenge and they are the first team to score more than one goal against Cesc Fabregas' side this season.

Inter are on 30 points, two ahead of AC Milan, who are away to Torino on Monday, and Napoli, who host Juventus on Sunday. Como are sixth in the standings on 24 points.

The hosts went on the attack from the off, with Lautaro Martinez's chipped effort in the opening seconds deflected out for a corner by Como defender Diego Carlos.

Nicolo Barella had a shot saved by the outstretched leg of keeper Jean Butez but the goal was not long in coming, with Inter taking the lead in the 11th minute.

Luis Henrique took the ball from inside his own half into the box and his pass picked out Martinez who hit his first-time shot beyond Butez.

Como lost striker Alvaro Morata to injury with just over half an hour gone and they failed to register an effort on target before the break in a below-par performance.

The visitors finally created some danger when Jesus Rodriguez crossed to the back post but Tasos Douvikas, who replaced Morata, somehow sent the ball over the bar from close range.

Alex Valle then headed over from a floated Nico Paz ball into the box, but just as Como finally came out of their shell, Inter doubled their lead in the 59th minute.

Federico Dimarco's corner bypassed everyone at the front post and Marcus Thuram stuck out a foot to poke home from just in front of the keeper.

Hakan Calhanoglu put an end to any hope of a late Como comeback nine minutes from time when he collected a clearance outside the area and drilled his strike past a flat-footed Butez.

Inter continued to pour forward and Carlos Augusto hammered home from a Dimarco cross with four minutes remaining to wrap up a statement win against what should have been a tricky opponent. REUTERS