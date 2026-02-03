Inter fans get travel ban for flare thrown at Cremonese keeper

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Serie A - Cremonese v Inter Milan - Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, Italy - February 1, 2026 General view of flares on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli

Feb 3 - The Italian Interior Ministry on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on Inter Milan fans until March 23 after a flare thrown from the stands landed near Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero during Inter's visit on Sunday.

The order also forbids the sale of tickets to the residents of Lombardy, the northern region where Milan is located, for Inter's league games at Sassuolo, Lecce and Fiorentina. The Milan derby at AC Milan on March 8 is excluded from the ban, as it does not involve movement of fans, the ministry said in a statement.

"The measure is aimed at ensuring public order and safety and preventing the recurrence of incidents that could compromise the smooth running of sporting events," the statement added.

Inter, who have an eight-point lead at the top of the league, visit Sassuolo on Sunday. REUTERS