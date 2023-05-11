Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan

MILAN - Inter Milan have one foot in the Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan in Wednesday’s pulsating last-four derby.

Inter have the upper hand ahead of Tuesday’s second leg of the biggest Milan derby of a generation thanks to early strikes from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were deserving winners at the San Siro after creating the bulk of the opportunities and barely letting Milan have a sniff in front of goal.

Inter could have won by a wider margin as Hakan Calhanoglu smashed a shot off the post and Dzeko wasted a great chance early in the second half, but they are still heavy favourites to reach the final of Europe’s top club competition for the first time since they last won it 13 years ago.

“We played a brilliant first half, but it’s a tight scoreline for what we did out there,” Inzaghi told reporters.

“Then in the second half, we managed the game well. Apart from (Sandro) Tonali’s shot (which hit the post) the boys did great in covering the whole pitch.

“It’s a hugely positive night which gives us a lot of satisfaction but we’re missing one more piece to attain a dream that we believed in since August.

“There are still seven days left. We know we’ve got one more small step to go.”

Reaching the final would be extra sweet for Inter as it would avenge semi- and quarter-final eliminations at the hands of Milan in 2003 and 2005.

The winners of the tie will face holders Real Madrid or Manchester City in the June 10 showpiece in Istanbul. The first leg of that semi-final finished 1-1 in Spain on Tuesday.

Milan, who also struck the woodwork through Tonali, have their work cut out if they want to have a chance at being crowned European champions for the eighth time and will hope Rafael Leao is available for next week’s decisive clash.

The absence of star man Leao left Milan without their key attacking threat and allowed Inter to play more on the front foot knowing their opponents did not have the Portugal winger’s pace in their armoury.

Inzaghi is not worried about the 23-year-old’s potential return next week.

“We have played loads of derbies with Leao playing and without him playing,” said Inzaghi.

“He’s a great player who is very important for them but it won’t change our plan for the match.”

Milan coach Stefano Pioli said that his team still believe that they can turn the result around next Tuesday despite the two-goal deficit and having to play as the nominal away side at the San Siro.

“I know my players, I know we can do better... next week’s match will be psychologically very difficult for both teams because we have the chance to reach the final,” he told reporters.

“We have the chance to score some goals, put them under pressure and set right what’s happened.

“It’s difficult, it won’t be a walk in the park. It will be difficult but we have to believe because football has taught us that you can overcome all sorts of obstacles.”

One team in it

The San Siro was nearly full an hour before kick-off, with both sets of fans exchanging chants and insults before the huge displays traditional to the fixture were unfurled as the teams came out.

But once the match was underway, there was really only one team on the pitch, with nominal away side Inter looking the more settled and dynamic off the back of five straight wins and the recent hot form of their attack.

It did not take long for the away side to open the scoring and it was a fabulous Dzeko goal which did it in the eighth minute.