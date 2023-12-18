Inter extend Serie A lead with 2-0 win at Lazio

ROME - Goals by forwards Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram gave Inter Milan a 2-0 win at Lazio in Serie A on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Inter were gifted the opener when Lazio defender Adam Marusic gave away the ball as he tried to pass it backwards and Martinez latched on to it to dribble past keeper Ivan Provedel and score from close range in the 40th minute.

Thuram doubled the advantage for Inter after the break with a low shot inside the far post after collecting a precise pass into the box from Nicolo Barella.

Inter lead the standings on 41 points from 16 games and have extended the gap with second-placed Juventus (37), who missed the chance to go top when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday. Lazio are 11th with 21 points. REUTERS