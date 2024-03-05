Inter extend Serie A lead to 15 points with win over Genoa

Mar 05, 2024, 06:35 AM
Mar 05, 2024

MILAN - Inter Milan stretched their lead atop Serie A to 15 points as first-half goals by Kristjan Asllani and Alexis Sanchez, with a penalty, secured a 2-1 home win over Genoa on Monday.

Inter moved further ahead in the title race on 72 points after second-placed Juventus lost 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday.

Inter's Simone Inzaghi had good reason to celebrate his 300th Serie A match as a manager, with his side winning all 12 of their matches so far this year and matching the points total they achieved in the whole of last season.

Genoa put up a fight from the start and came close to scoring midway through the first half with a header from Mateo Retegui that Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved impressively.

But Asllani broke the deadlock on the half-hour after receiving Sanchez's through ball and firing into the roof of the net from inside the box. Eight minutes later Sanchez doubled the lead with a penalty after Morten Frendrup fouled Nicolo Barella.

Genoa got back into the match nine minutes after the break when Johan Vasquez volleyed home a clearance from Inter defender Stefan De Vrij.

The visitors then thought they had equalised when substitute Vitinha netted but there was an offside in the build-up.

The defeat leaves Genoa in 12th place with 33 points. REUTERS

