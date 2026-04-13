Inter extend Serie A lead after fighting back from two goals down to beat Como

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COMO, Italy, April 12 - Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries scored twice each as Inter Milan rallied from two goals down to beat Como 4-3 away on Sunday and extend their lead at the top of Serie A to nine points.

Inter moved to 75 points with six games remaining, taking advantage of second-placed Napoli’s 1-1 draw at Parma earlier in the day. Como are fifth with 58 points, two points behind Juventus who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Como were on top before the break and went two goals clear through Alex Valle and Nico Paz, but Thuram pulled one back with the last kick of the first half and struck again in the 49th minute after a defensive error to level the match.

Dumfries completed the comeback in the 58th minute, heading Inter in front from a Hakan Calhanoglu free kick, before adding his second in the 72nd minute from a Manuel Akanji knockdown.

Lucas Da Cunha converted a late penalty after Paz was fouled, but Inter held on to maintain firm control of the title race.

COMO PRESSURE

Inter were sluggish early on without captain Lautaro Martinez, who missed the trip with a calf injury, as surprise package Como dictated much of the opening period.

The hosts created a stream of chances while restricting the leaders largely to attempts from distance.

Como broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Valle reacted quickest after Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer could only parry Paz’s initial effort.

The hosts doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime, with Paz latching onto a long ball from goalkeeper Jean Butez and sending an angled finish beyond Sommer, who got a touch but was unable to keep it out.

Inter responded immediately, Thuram turning in a Nicolo Barella cross in first-half stoppage time before levelling four minutes after the restart. A defensive mix-up saw Butez stray from his area, allowing the unmarked Thuram to loft the ball into an empty net.

Dumfries then struck twice in the second half to complete the comeback, although Como remained competitive and refused to fade.

Tensions rose late on after Lucas Da Cunha converted a penalty to reduce the deficit, prompting a frantic push by the hosts for an equaliser.

Roared on by a lively home crowd, Como nearly salvaged a point when Jacobo Ramon deflected a close-range effort onto the crossbar in the closing stages.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Napoli failed to keep pace as Scott McTominay struck on the hour to earn a 1-1 draw at Parma after Gabriel Strefezza had put the hosts ahead inside the opening minute.

On Saturday, third-placed AC Milan were thrashed 3-0 at home by Udinese, leaving Milan 12 points behind city rivals Inter in the title race. REUTERS