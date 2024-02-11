Inter come from behind to clinch 4-2 win at Roma

ROME - Leaders Inter Milan came from behind to win 4-2 at AS Roma in Serie A on Saturday, with Simone Inzaghi's side having trailed their hosts at halftime.

Francesco Acerbi headed home to give Inter the lead in the 17th minute from a corner kick, only for Roma's Gianluca Mancini to nod home a free kick and Stephan El Shaarawy to put the home side in front by the interval.

However, Marcus Thuram levelled for Inter with a low first-time shot four minutes into the second half and Roma's Angelino put the ball into his own net in the 56th minute. Alessandro Bastoni then scored for the visitors in stoppage time to secure the points.

Inter, who still have a game in hand after their January trip to Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup, extended their lead over second-placed Juventus to seven points before Massimiliano Allegri's side host Udinese on Monday. REUTERS

