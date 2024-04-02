Inter close in on title with 2-0 win over Empoli

MILAN - Runaway leaders Inter Milan continued their seemingly unstoppable march to the Serie A title after an early goal from Federico Dimarco and a late effort from Alexis Sanchez secured a 2-0 win at home against Empoli on Monday.

Inter are top of the table with 79 points, 14 ahead of city rivals AC Milan in second place with eight matches left to play. Empoli are 18th with 25 points.

The result pushed Empoli into the relegation zone, level on points with Frosinone in 17th and one point ahead of 19th-placed Sassuolo.

Dimarco broke the deadlock for Inter in the sixth minute when he fired the ball left-footed into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The rest of the first half ebbed and flowed, with Inter pressing to extend their lead, and Empoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile standing firm to deny them. Yet, Empoli gained momentum towards the end of the half, creating chances that were narrowly off target.

Inter came back with renewed vigour after the break and Nicolo Barella was inches away from scoring after beating three Empoli defenders.

Substitute Sanchez was left unmarked to tap home Denzel Dumfries' cross and double Inter's lead in the 81st minute after a flowing passing move from the hosts.

Davide Frattesi almost grabbed a third for Inter with the last kick of the match, but the ball slipped just past the post. REUTERS