Inter boss Chivu defends Bastoni after Italy red card and media scrutiny

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April 4 - Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu came to the defence of under-fire Alessandro Bastoni on Saturday, praising his centre-back's courage and sense of responsibility after Italy's World Cup playoff loss and criticising the media scrutiny around the club.

Bastoni had already been a target for Italian media and opposition fans since Inter's Valentine's Day win over Juventus, after being accused of diving to get Pierre Kalulu sent off and then celebrating the red card.

The international break did little to ease the pressure. His rash last-man foul in the first half left Italy with 10 men, and they went on to lose the World Cup playoff in Bosnia on penalties.

"In football, what matters is the respect of your teammates. What matters is your work, and who you are as a person," Chivu told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game with AS Roma.

"I'm sure he's disappointed about what happened, but at the same time, grateful for the support he received from his national teammates and his teammates here at the club.

"Because he showed his face. Because in a moment of difficulty, he stepped forward with what he had, to represent his country and try to achieve the dream of all Italians."

Bastoni not only needed to put aside the negative attention, but also missed Inter's most recent game through injury before joining up with Italy.

"Despite the difficulties, despite his physical condition at that moment, he made himself available, and that means a lot to me," Chivu said.

"I understand what it means to spend 10 days on crutches and then step up and take responsibility in such an important match."

Chivu pushed back when asked about the media storm that followed the Juventus game, redirecting the question to the reporters over what he feels are double standards when it comes to Inter.

"I haven't seen the same reaction since, but when it's Inter, when someone claims Inter are favoured, then it becomes a public flogging," Chivu said.

"But when there are episodes that go against Inter, suddenly no one says anything. That's a question I should be asking you, because you are the ones who should answer it."

PRAISE, NOT BLAME

Inter had five players involved in Italy's loss, and 20-year-old forward Pio Esposito missed the first spot kick in the shootout.

"What mattered to me, and I asked him when I saw him, was whether he had requested to take the penalty," Chivu said.

"His answer was yes, and for me that's enough.

"Taking responsibility at such a young age, knowing full well the importance of the match, is enough for me. Penalties can be missed, and he will miss many in his career. What matters is that he had the courage to step up."

Inter are top of the standings, six points ahead of AC Milan, who are away to third-placed Napoli on Monday. REUTERS