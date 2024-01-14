Inter beat Monza 5-1 with Calhanoglu, Martinez doubles

MONZA, Italy - Inter Milan outclassed Monza to register a 5-1 away win in Serie A on Saturday with two goals each from Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez as Simone Inzaghi's side provisionally moved five points clear at the top of the table.

Calhanoglu put Inter in front with a penalty in the 12th minute and Martinez doubled the lead two minutes later from close range before Calhanoglu added a third on the hour mark, netting a neat back-heel from Marcus Thuram.

Monza midfielder Matteo Pessina pulled one back with a spot kick but Martinez made it 4-1 with another penalty before Thuram sealed the win for the visitors two minutes from time.

Inter remain top with 51 points from 20 games ahead of second-placed Juventus who host lowly Sassuolo on Tuesday. REUTERS

