‘Inspired millions’: Croatia great Modric praised as World Cup career appears at end

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Luka Modric was the driving force behind Croatia’s runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup and their third-place finish in Qatar four years ago.

TORONTO – Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic and Portugal’s Roberto Martinez paid tribute on July 2 to Luka Modric, who almost certainly played his last World Cup match.

After a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Portugal in Toronto, Croatia midfielder Modric, 40, shared a long exchange with 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo – two football greats nearing the end of their international playing careers.

“This was probably his last World Cup, and I’m sorry that it ended this way,” said an emotional Dalic.

“He has shown his quality and his character and of course he was leading Croatia until the very end.”

Martinez lauded the Croatian great for having “inspired millions of kids”.

“His example is going to stay in the folklore of football forever,” Portugal’s coach told reporters, highlighting Modric’s in-match thinking.

“It’s not often that we talk about that player that can put his foot on the ball and make a decision. I think Modric is the beautiful example of that.”

“Depending on how the game goes, he finds the space, he makes the right call. It’s incredible to see him play,” Martinez said, praising Modric for playing “the game like a young man”.

Modric was the driving force behind Croatia’s runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup and their third-place finish in Qatar four years ago.

Ronaldo and Modric, who won four Champions Leagues in six seasons together at Real Madrid, have long defied Father Time but have shown their age in the 2026 tournament.

Ronaldo, who group stage performance was criticised, played his role in the July 2 victory, stroking home an equalising second-half penalty.

Dalic said Modric was one of Croatia’s “key players” on July 2 .

The AC Milan midfielder marked his 200th international appearance in a group-stage match in June , and was hoisted in the air by his teammates following that June 23 victory over Panama. AFP