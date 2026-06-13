Inside Curacao’s rocky journey to World Cup dreamland

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From left: Kevin Felida, Jurien Gaari and Gervane Kastaneer of Curacao arrive at Palm Beach International Airport ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 8.

– Every four years, Curacaoans gather in front of television screens to watch the World Cup.

Each time, the country is divided in its football loyalties. Some fans are clad in yellow, blue or white. Some don orange.

Brazil, Argentina, Germany or the Netherlands are the teams they root for.

This time, Curacao will strictly be a wave of blue.

The tiny Caribbean island nation of about 160,000 people, and a land area of 171 sq miles (442.89 sq km), is the smallest among the 48 teams at the World Cup.

In an interview with The Sunday Times ahead of the World Cup, forward Gervane Kastaneer noted that the nation, and its players, cannot wait for their debut at the world’s biggest football spectacle.

Curacao kick off their campaign on June 14 against Germany at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“Most of the people would (root) for Brazil, Argentina or Germany but they never experienced cheering for Curacao,” he said.

“Now they can watch their own country. So it will mean a lot for them. It’s a dream come true for every single person in Curacao, because they always had to support different countries.”

Kastaneer, 29, added that being at a World Cup is a fact that will sink in for everyone, whether back home or in the stadium, when Himno di Korsou (the national anthem of Curacao) is played before kick-off against Germany.

Kastaneer, who previously played for the Dutch Under-21 side but has represented Curacao since 2018, added: “When the national anthem is played, I think a lot of people will cry, be in disbelief.

“It’s still not believable that we have achieved this, you know. So it will be very beautiful for all our people.”

The Curacao journey, both as a nation and football team, beggars belief.

Formerly known as the Netherlands Antilles, that nation dissolved in 2010 when Curacao and Sint Maarten became autonomous countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, just as Aruba had in 1986.

Kastaneer, who plays in the Malaysia Super League for Terengganu and is one of five players at the World Cup who ply their trade in South-east Asia, recalled the early years of the football team.

Players did not have proper jerseys for matches then, he said.

On one occasion when they were travelling from Curacao to the United States, the federation forgot to purchase luggage allowances for the flight and the players had to pay out of their own pockets.

On another match day, the transport to take players to the match never arrived.

A bus was eventually dispatched by FIFA, but there was only enough space for the starting XI, who went to the venue first to warm up.

The substitutes and staff arrived barely five minutes before kick-off.

“The Caribbean is different, it can be like that,” said a laughing Kastaneer.

Beyond poor planning, they also had to cope with grief.

In 2019, goalkeeper Jarzinho Pieter suffered a cardiac arrest and died while on international duty, a day before they were due to play a match in Haiti.

Kastaneer said: “Those are things that happen in life but it makes a team stronger because you’ve been to the deepest.”

A lot has changed in Curacao football.

Having joined FIFA in 2011 and played their first friendly that year, the team now have sponsors backing flights and hotels, a new pitch installed on the island, and Adidas kits.

The key to their historic qualification is the rich pool of Dutch-bred talent with Curacaoan roots.

The World Cup being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada also meant that Curacao did not have to face those teams to qualify from the North, Central American and Caribbean region.

While some netizens have been quick to label the team Netherlands’ reserves due to the squad’s heritage – the 26-man squad is made up entirely of players born in the Netherlands, apart from Tahith Chong – the players are adamant they bleed blue and not orange.

More importantly they are a band of brothers – led by the oldest World Cup manager Dick Advocaat at 78 – who will fight not just for themselves but those who came before.

Like the players, many from the Caribbean island migrated to the Netherlands in search of a better life.

Fullback Shurandy Sambo, born and raised in the Netherlands to a Curaocaon father, said that when he stands in the tunnel before the opening match, he will be thinking of his late grandfather, who always told him that he wanted to see him represent Curacao one day.

Sambo said: “The players in the squad, we all have connection with each other, that’s the most important thing. Many didn’t believe that we could reach the World Cup, but we all always stuck together and told ourselves that it is possible.

“We play for our families, our people back home and for everyone who dreamt with us.”

Kastaneer added: “In the Netherlands, I never felt at home. It was missing a part.

“But the moment I step off the plane in Curacao, smell the air, and I know this is where I belong.”

Curacao's players leave by bus after an open training session at the Ergilio Hato Stadium SDK in Willemstad on June 4, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Their Blue Wave “party bus”, sporting the phrase “sorry mi a jega” in Papiamento which translates to “sorry I arrived”, used for a friendly in Willemstad, has gone viral online owing to its fun, retro vibes.

And now, for the 160,000 people who spent decades cheering for other nations’ teams, Curacao have arrived.