Inside Brussels stadium, fans chant ‘all together’ after shooting

BRUSSELS – Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden was abandoned at half-time and fans were kept in the stadium for security reasons after two Swedes were shot dead in an attack in Brussels on Monday.

The Tunisian gunman suspected of killing the two supporters was on Tuesday shot dead by police in a cafe.

Several Belgian media outlets said the two individuals killed were wearing the Swedish national team jerseys.

The shooting comes at a time of heightened security concerns in some European countries linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, though a Belgian federal prosecutor said there was no evidence that the attacker had any link to the renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Spectators at the King Baudouin Stadium in the Belgian capital were told to remain inside the ground following an announcement that the players would not return for the second half.

“Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned,” Uefa said on its website.