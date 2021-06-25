'Insane' Group F finale

BUDAPEST • France coach Didier Deschamps described events in Budapest as "magical and insane" after his side drew 2-2 with Portugal on a night full of twists and turns which ended with Les Bleus heading into the Euro 2020 round of 16 as Group F winners.

Qualification for the knockout stage was secured before Wednesday's match and France were aiming to top the group and seal a more favourable last-16 tie.

With the scoreline ever-changing in the concurrent match between Hungary and Germany in Munich, two goals from Karim Benzema were cancelled out by a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo penalties as France had to settle for a draw.

"We were seeing the scoreline in the night's other match as Hungary were beating Germany, and it was making things very complicated," Deschamps said of the game which also ended 2-2 and the Germans advancing as runners-up.

"It was an insane match that went in all directions. I am really satisfied. Football is pure magic, from one situation to another the emotions can change so quickly. The morale of the team can change too. Tonight was pleasing even though not everything was perfect. It was a match on the top level."

France will meet Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday, while Portugal - who qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams - will face Belgium in Seville on Sunday.

Benzema levelled in first-half stoppage time with a penalty after the first of Ronaldo's spot kicks, before firing France in front just after the break - the striker's first goals for his country since 2015.

After returning to the squad for this tournament, the Real Madrid striker had expected criticism after making a slow start in France's opening two games.

"I knew that as soon as I returned to the national team, the critics would come out," said the 33-year-old, who is awaiting trial over his alleged involvement in a sex-tape blackmail scandal, partly why he had been in international exile.

"That is part of football. But I never gave up. As soon as I enter the pitch I want to score and today I managed that. It is a great pleasure to be scoring again (for France)."

He shared the spotlight with his former Real teammate Ronaldo, who at 36 has scored his 108th and 109th goal for Portugal to equal former Iran striker Ali Daei's all-time men's international record.

The duo shared a lighthearted smile in the centre circle before kick-off, a scene quickly shared on social media and prompted fans to compare it with Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski's memorable on-pitch exchange in 2015.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos described the dilemma he faced during the match but insisted his players went out looking for the win even though they risked being knocked out.

46:44 Both Karim Benzema's goals came on the 46min 44sec mark - in first-half stoppage time and after 1:44 in the second half.

The holders were facing a shock exit when Benzema put France 2-1 up as outsiders Hungary were beating Germany. Even when Ronaldo equalised with his second penalty, Portugal were one goal away from going out until Leon Goretzka's leveller for Germany in Munich.

"I couldn't be sure of anything. I could have tried to make us go for a third goal but if we'd lost, Germany would've gone through ahead of us. What mattered was trying to win while maintaining our quality and shape," Santos said.

He added that he tried to not focus on events in Munich and had warned his players not to either.

"We did what we had to do. I even warned the players to not think about the other result as it wouldn't bring us anything positive. But the players lived so intensely that when I screamed to go forward my voice no longer reached them," he said.

Portugal have only three days to rest ahead of the game with Belgium, who last played on Monday, but Santos tried to play down the significance of having less time to prepare. He said: "We cannot view this as a handicap. We'll analyse the Belgium team and prepare the game with the same goal as always - to progress."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE