Injuries add to Newcastle United woes in Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund

NEWCASTLE – Newcastle United’s first defeat of their Champions League return could prove an expensive one, with injuries adding to their frustrations, as manager Eddie Howe said his side were given a “lesson” in the “fine margins” of the competition after a 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Defeat at a rainy St James’ Park on Wednesday means Newcastle face a fight to progress from Group F, although they are still well placed with four points from three games, the same as Dortmund.

But, of even more concern to Howe, were injuries to forwards Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy.

Sweden’s Isak lasted only 15 minutes before he was replaced by Callum Wilson. Later, Englishman Murphy lasted only a few minutes as a substitute before falling awkwardly on his shoulder.

With games coming thick and fast, Howe said his squad could become stretched.

“Isak going off was a blow and Jacob came off with what looks like a serious injury,” Howe said.

“We’ve got a small squad as is it. That’s probably the most disappointing thing of the night.

“It looks like a recurrence of his (Isak’s) groin problem and it’s a big blow. Jacob looks serious, potentially a dislocation of his shoulder.”

Howe also confirmed that midfielder Elliot Anderson missed the game because of injury and will be out for “a number of weeks”.

In more bad news for the Magpies, Sandro Tonali will be banned from football for 10 months over breaches of rules on betting on matches in Italy, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

Tonali, who joined Newcastle from Milan in July and came off the bench against Dortmund, must also attend treatment sessions for problem gamblers and give a series of talks about his experience over a further eight-month period as part of an agreement with the FIGC.

The ban is expected to apply also to international football.

Felix Nmecha scored the only goal as the woodwork twice denied Newcastle an equaliser in the closing stages.

Three weeks ago, Newcastle had announced their return to the Champions League stage for the first time in 20 years in style with a 4-1 demolition of Paris Saint-Germain, who beat AC Milan 3-0 in the other Group F match on Wednesday.

But the Magpies were handed a deserved reality check after a surprisingly flat performance.

“Tactically (Dortmund) were good and gave us problems in central areas. In the second half, we were a lot better and unfortunately the ball would not go in,” Howe told TNT Sports.

“The woodwork denied us but we have to look at ourselves, own the defeat and do it the hard way in the group.”

Dortmund had failed to score in their opening two games in the group, but their defeat by PSG in September was the only time they have lost in 12 matches this season.

The visitors dominated the opening 45 minutes, but should still have fallen behind when Anthony Gordon fired straight at Gregor Kobel with just the Swiss goalkeeper to beat.

Newcastle were then dealt a major blow when former Dortmund striker Isak was forced off with injury.

Donyell Malen and Niclas Fullkrug tested Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, but it was an inspired piece of play from a centre-back that eventually helped Edin Terzic’s men break the duck.

Nico Schlotterbeck robbed Gordon of possession in midfield and burst forward, before crossing for Nmecha to stroke into the far corner in first-half stoppage time.

“Perfect result for us,” said Terzic. “We played a fantastic first half and showed fantastic fight in second half.”

“In the second half, we had to defend a lot but we did it with a lot of passion, a bit of luck and a great goalie.”

Newcastle were left to rue one huge missed opportunity when Wilson fired into Kobel’s legs with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Wilson then saw a flicked header come back off the crossbar.

Howe’s men came even closer in the dying seconds of stoppage time.

Fabian Schar’s deflected effort looped over a helpless Kobel and bounced kindly back off the bar into the path of a covering defender.

The visitors clung on to leave the group delicately poised heading into another clash between the sides in Dortmund on Nov 7.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer said on the BBC: “Dortmund might have been lucky once or twice in the last 10 minutes when it hit the bar but they defended so well.

“They have played Newcastle really well and played the crowd really well. They were such a threat on the break... If Newcastle are honest, then I think they’ll accept they didn’t deserve anything from the game.”

Said Howe: “There are top-quality teams in the group. Tonight is a blow, especially (losing) at home. A lesson in how fine the margins are going to be.”

Kieran Trippier added: “We weren’t anywhere near our best. We pushed them more in the second half, but we know we can do a lot better.”

Newcastle face Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League on Saturday. REUTERS, AFP