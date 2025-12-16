Straitstimes.com header logo

Injured Aubameyang to miss Gabon’s first game at Cup of Nations

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Yves Herman

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Yves Herman

RABAT, Dec 16 - Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss Gabon's opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations next ‍week ​but is expected to recover from ‍a thigh injury for their next two Group F games ​at ​the tournament in Morocco.

The 36-year-old Aubameyang, long his country’s talisman, was forced off with an injury as Olympique ‍de Marseille beat AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, ​and the Gabonese ⁠Football Federation said he was staying in France for treatment before joining up with the squad.

“Olympique de Marseille’s medical staff requested that ​Aubameyang receive medical treatment in Marseille after consulting with the national team’s ‌medical staff,” said a ​federation statement. 

“The player is unavailable for the December 24 match against Cameroon. Depending on his clinical and imaging progress, participation in the December 28 match against Mozambique is possible.” Both games are to be played in Agadir.

Gabon, who ‍play defending champions Ivory Coast on December 31 ​in Marrakech, are also likely to have to make a change ​in defence with Metz centre back ‌Michel Mboula doubtful for the tournament due to a thigh injury. REUTERS

