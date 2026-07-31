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Infantino ‘wrong man’ to lead FIFA: British PM Burnham

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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham called FIFA’s plan to sell stakes in competitions to private investors “an outrageous suggestion”.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham called FIFA’s plan to sell stakes in competitions to private investors “an outrageous suggestion”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON – British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on July 31 Gianni Infantino was “the wrong man” to lead FIFA following the launch of a controversial plan to sell stakes in competitions to private investors.

As global opposition mounted, Burnham returned to the subject, calling the plan “an outrageous suggestion”.

“The idea that it could even be brought forward shows that, in my view, (Infantino) is the wrong man to lead the organisation,” Burnham added.

His strong words follow his initial robust reaction to Infantino’s proposals earlier in the week.

“Football does not belong to investors,” the Everton supporter tweeted on July 28.

“It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touch line week in, week out, rain or shine.” AFP

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Infantino’s senior advisor Cordeiro resigns following proposal to sell FIFA stake
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Fifa

Gianni Infantino

Andy Burnham

World Cup

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.