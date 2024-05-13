Ineos will push Man Utd women on to elite status, says boss Skinner

LONDON - Manchester United Women can be one of the elite teams in the game with the backing of the club's new owners Ineos, manager Marc Skinner said after they won their first FA Cup on Sunday.

United thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium to win their first major trophy since being reformed in 2018.

It also salvaged a poor season for United who have gone from Women's Super League title challengers last year to fifth in the standings this campaign.

However, the 41-year-old Skinner, who has faced questions over his future, remained upbeat that the FA Cup triumph could be the start of a glittering run.

"It feels like a really positive space to be in. We know as a club we want to be winning titles,” he told a press conference.

"I’ve just been really excited by the energy that it’s (Ineos investment) driving internally. It won’t be long until we’re talked about in the elite winning (space). I know what’s coming and it’s an exciting time to be a Manchester United fan."

Skinner's contract is due to expire in the close season but the manager has hope he will still be in the dugout come August.

"We have to deliver trophies for an expectant fanbase and our supporters, who are the best in the world. That pressure is a privilege. Today we’ve done that. But there’s so much more to come," he said.

"I believe in myself fully. I’m still a baby in terms of my career so I’ve got lots and lots to achieve. I feel the club are in fantastic hands and hopefully I’m here to be able to push forward with them."

United's new co-owner and Ineos founder Jim Ratcliffe was not at Wembley, choosing instead to watch the men's team lose at Old Trafford to Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, Skinner did not see it as a snub from the British billionaire towards the women's side of the club.

"It’s a constant support and the players were messaged, I was messaged this morning. We had more than enough representation from our club here. I’m only excited about what Sir Jim can bring to Manchester United," he said. REUTERS