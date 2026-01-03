Indonesia appoint Herdman to replace Kluivert as coach

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 11, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC head coach John Herdman on the sidelies during the first half against New York City FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3 - Former Canada boss John Herdman has been named the new head coach of Indonesia, the country's football federation announced on Saturday.

Herdman replaces Patrick Kluivert after the Dutchman left by mutual consent following Indonesia's elimination from Asia's qualifiers for the World Cup in October.

The 50-year-old Englishman previously worked with New Zealand's women's team before leading the Canadian women's team to the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016.

Herdman then steered Canada's men's team to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the first time the country had appeared at the finals in 36 years. He most recently coached Toronto FC.

His first games in charge will be in March when Indonesia host the FIFA Series in Jakarta. REUTERS