India stalwart Chhetri announces international retirement

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - India v United Arab Emirates - Group A - Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - January 10, 2019 India's Sunil Chhetri REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: World Cup - Asia Qualifiers - Second Round - Group E - India v Qatar - Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar - June 3, 2021 India's Sunil Chhetri in action REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group B - Syria v India - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - January 23, 2024 India's Sunil Chhetri reacts REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo
Updated
May 16, 2024, 04:08 PM
Published
May 16, 2024, 03:28 PM

NEW DELHI - India captain Sunil Chhetri, the country's most prolific scorer, will retire from international football after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6, the 39-year-old announced on Thursday.

Chhetri has been the face of Indian soccer for nearly a decade-and-half and his 94 international goals make him the third-highest active international goalscorer after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"It was not that I was feeling tired," Chhetri said in a video he posted on social media.

"When the instinct came this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot and eventually I came to this decision."

"Will I be sad after this? Of course...the kid inside me never wants to stop if given a chance to play for his country."

"It's time for our country to see the next number nine."

Chhetri is also India's most-capped player having played 150 international matches since his debut against Pakistan in 2005.

"Your legacy on and off-the-field will always be remembered," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a post on X.

"Thank you @chetrisunil11 for your leadership, dedication and commitment to Indian football." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top