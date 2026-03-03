Straitstimes.com header logo

India sent undersized kits at Women's Asian Cup

March 3 - A mix-up threatened to spoil the start of India's campaign at the Women's Asian Cup as undersized kits made for junior teams were sent to the senior squad in Australia, sending staff scrambling to get them made locally.

The kits, which reached the squad two days before their first Group C game against Vietnam in Perth, did not fit the majority of the players and put India at risk of failing an official equipment check by the tournament organisers.

That could have put India's participation in the tournament in jeopardy, after they were forced to withdraw during the 2022 edition on home soil due to a COVID outbreak in the team.

However, the staff solved the problem by getting kits made by local manufacturers overnight, an Indian soccer federation (AIFF) official told Reuters.

The players received their new shirts, shorts and socks on Tuesday, a day before their opening match. REUTERS

