India’s Sunil Chhetri says farewell as Palestine eye football World Cup landmark

HONG KONG – Indian legend Sunil Chhetri will say farewell to international football on June 6 while Palestine are on the brink of reaching the final stage of Asian World Cup qualifying for the first time.

The 39-year-old skipper Chhetri has 94 goals in 150 appearances for India, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran’s retired Ali Daei and Lionel Messi in the list of all-time international goalscorers.

India’s most-capped player announced in May that the June 6 home qualifier against Kuwait in Kolkata will be his international swansong, and he will want to go out with a bang.

Igor Stimac’s side lie second in their group, behind already-qualified Qatar, and can take a large step towards the third and final qualifying round for 2026 with victory.

With two games left and two nations to go through, the last qualifying berth from the group is wide open, with India and Afghanistan level on four points and Kuwait on three.

“I feel privileged to have had a career like this,” Chhetri told The Economic Times.

“When I started playing football, all of this was unthinkable.

“If I would have left for Europe when I was a 15-year-old, for example, I could have had a different kind of career,” added Chhetri, who had a brief unsuccessful spell in Portugal more than a decade ago.

“But when I now look back, I will not trade what I have got for anything in the world.”

Stimac added: “He became a legend while still playing, and that’s something only a few can do.”

In other Asian qualifying matches for 2026 on Thursday, Palestine need just a point against Lebanon in Doha to seal their place in the final round for the first time.

Against the backdrop of war in Gaza, the Palestinian team have already claimed a piece of footballing history in 2024 by making a debut appearance in the Asian Cup knockout phase.

However Lebanon captain Hassan Maatouk told Fifa’s website: “The match against Palestine is crucial. We have to win... We can still qualify, so it’s up to us to determine our own fate, and that’s something that really motivates us...

“We’re confident we can win, even though Palestine have strengthened a lot. Whenever we play another Arab side, I’d say we have a 50/50 chance.”