'Inclusive' World Cup falls short as some fans shut out, rights groups say

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

NEW YORK, July 17 - FIFA failed to make good on its promise of the "most inclusive" World Cup, the Sport & Rights Alliance said on Thursday, citing strict U.S. visa policies that shut out many fans and workers even as the tournament welcomed more teams.

World soccer's governing body put on the largest-ever edition of the tournament this year, expanding it to 48 teams from 32, opening the doors for smaller footballing nations to compete in the global showpiece event.

But while FIFA promised that the U.S. - which co-hosted the event with Canada and Mexico - would open its doors to the world, the coalition of rights groups said the gates were slammed shut to many.

"A country like Morocco, we're still struggling to look for anyone that was able, any ticket holder that was able, to get a visa for the World Cup. The same applies to Egypt, the same applies to Jordan, the same applies to Iraq, the same applies to Uzbekistan," said Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe.

"The claim that FIFA has made welcome to the world, unite the world to the World Cup has largely failed."

FIFA and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

'CHILL, RELAX'

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the start of the tournament that immigration decisions ultimately rested with national authorities, while U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended visa denials, saying his department had conferred with FIFA officials.

"Chill, relax," was the message from FIFA's chief on the eve of the kickoff, as Somali World Cup referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was barred from entering the U.S. despite having a valid visa.

The Trump administration said the U.S. denied him entry because of his links to "suspected members of terror organisations".

A handful of countries, including Senegal, were grossly outnumbered in the stands, after the U.S suspended the issuance of visas to most citizens of those countries.

The Sport & Rights Alliance raised concerns ahead of the tournament over the safety of journalists and fans attending, saying FIFA had allowed a "distinctively dangerous climate of fear" amid Trump's immigration crackdown.

The Sport & Rights Alliance plans to release a report in September detailing human rights issues at the tournament.

"This World Cup has had much to celebrate, including Haiti's joyous World Cup participation, the first in 52 years, Cape Verde's Cinderella run, and, of course, rainbow flags flying at Pride Match Day in Seattle," said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch.

"But the dark side of policies by the tournament's principal hosts has also been inescapable." REUTERS