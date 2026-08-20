In new era, Manchester City has holes that need fixing

As far as season curtain-raisers go, Manchester City left a lot to be desired in its sorry loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield.

“We knew already before the game the things we need to do,” Enzo Maresca, City’s new manager, said afterward when asked if the manner of the defeat highlighted the need for signings.

“We have it quite clear what we need to do, and for sure we are going to do something before the transfer window closes.”

City has entrusted Maresca with continuing Pep Guardiola’s work in Manchester, and the team entered the summer with the full intention of backing Maresca in the transfer market. But with little time left in the window, there is a sense that things have not gone to plan so far, and the manner of the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal will inevitably lead to questions.

City’s three pre-season games in Asia suggested that Maresca will bring Guardiola’s style of play but sped up, with fast passing between the lines and a succession of dribbles from talented wide players. The game on Aug 16 suggested stilted buildup play, an uncertain midfield and only sporadic opportunities for the wide men to get involved.

The team will probably end up somewhere in the middle, with the hope at City being that there is far more of the former. The biggest problem it has right now is that the squad is far from complete, and that many of its biggest difference-makers only recently returned from their post-World Cup vacations.

Facing a settled side such as Arsenal brutally exposed those facts, and the additional complicating factor is that Guardiola was so successful, and set such high standards, that it is difficult to work out exactly what we should be comparing City to.

“In general, I am always concerned – even when we win games. So imagine it now that we did not win the game,” Maresca said with half a smile after the match when asked about how easily City conceded its goals. “But it’s just the beginning; we have many things that we need to do better.”

“The first two goals we conceded, I didn’t like,” he added. “The first one because it was after 25 seconds; the second one, I think there was no pressure on the ball. I don’t know if it’s for physical condition – we had more players at the World Cup. I don’t know the reason why, but the first two goals that we conceded, I don’t like.

“In terms of things that I like, I think after the first goal we conceded, the reaction was very good.”

There was a period between Arsenal’s first two goals (scored by Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz) where City looked somewhat settled and created some openings, although that was largely after 25 minutes. Before that, there were plenty of passes around the back, and while the players were not always flustered, they were hardly incisive.

On the first two goals, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma all had problems, and the third goal somehow looked even worse for City, with Martin Odegaard strolling through the penalty area.

It has never been wise to make sweeping judgments on the Community Shield – anybody who remembers Erling Haaland’s goalless debut in 2022 will know that – and while it is tempting to believe that everything will go wrong without Guardiola steering the ship, it would be foolish to overlook the fact that the Maresca era is about three weeks old, and half the midfield is missing.

As much as there was plenty to be encouraged by in Hong Kong and South Korea, there are some obvious concerns. Some of them go back further than preseason, to Maresca’s time at Chelsea.

One regards the buildup. So far we have seen that City is going to rely on several set patterns for getting the ball out from the goalkeeper, and it will use Maresca’s trusted 3-2 shape, made up of three defenders behind two midfielders.

Under Guardiola, there was an ever-evolving set of solutions that could be executed by players such as Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan, who were good enough to interpret things on the fly.

Things are different now, and that is an inevitability of losing top players who have been at the club for years and the finest manager of his generation. The worry is that by coaching certain patterns when City is trying to build out from the back, opposition coaches will be able to come up with a plan to stop them.

City obviously have work to do in the transfer market, with Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders set to move on, after Bernardo left at the end of last season. Ayyoub Bouaddi is still expected to come in, and is best suited to replicate the Rodri role, but at 18 years old, he simply cannot be expected to do everything Rodri did.

Enzo Fernandez is a player who has split the City fan base, not just in terms of his ability but also in terms of the controversy following his singing of a racist song in 2024. Maresca wants him, but he is not seen as a Rodri replacement – the idea is that he would play farther forward – and even if there are concerns about his contributions off the ball, he does certainly have fight in him, and that is a trait that City needs.

It would be unwise to ignore Fernandez’s defensive deficiencies considering the extra need to win a duel and track a runner in this ultraphysical Premier League. That is also important because Maresca is, so far, asking his wingers to press the opposition center backs, which means that the midfield needs to be ready for battle if the opposition moves the ball past the first line of the press.

City is building a team for these kinds of individual battles, and it means that the football is likely to be a lot more rough and ready than under Guardiola, but that would have been the case, even if to a lesser extent, had he remained in charge.

With players who are better suited to beating a man rather than passing a team to death, that is necessarily going to affect the type of soccer they play. As much as there are players whose weaknesses could be isolated, there are plenty who appear to fit Maresca’s system like a glove – Nico O’Reilly, for example, could be a major attacking weapon from left back.

If games come down to a series of individual battles, City does have players in both attack and defense who can thrive, even if there will probably be some painful afternoons as they find their feet. Cardiff on Aug 16 was one of them, and it will inevitably raise questions about how many more could follow.

Even if there are areas to be concerned about, it is still in the very early days, with City’s first Premier League game on Aug 23. There is plenty of time for those ideas to be improved upon, for the players to become used to them, and for tweaks and evolutions to be made.

There will inevitably be doubts about post-Pep life, but it cannot be denied that the midfield is in urgent need of a makeover and the soccer is likely to be pretty different. Still, it is too early to make any judgments. NYTIMES