In Mexico, World Cup jerseys fit all shapes, sizes – and species

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MEXICO CITY – In Mexico, World Cup fever has spread to pets. From Chihuahuas to Chow Chows, hamsters to horses, and of course Merlin the duck, Mexicans are dressing their furry – or feathered – friends in the colours of the national team.

In markets across the capital, vendors sell pet soccer jerseys from knock-off brands like “Adidog” for owners looking to extend the support base of national soccer team “El Tri” to fans with four legs.

Aida Cruz, shopping in Mexico City’s La Merced market, said she was inspired to get a Mexico shirt for her miniature Schnauzer, Cookie, after seeing images of Merlin, the World Cup duck who has even been received by the president.

Merlin the duck shot to fame after going viral in his Mexican team colours, and even met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. PHOTO: REUTERS

“She’s part of the family,” Cruz said of Cookie, showing a photo on her phone of the dog that had been left at home due to the market crowds.

Diana Montes, whose stall offered a vast array of pet accessories, including sombreros and motorbike helmets, said she was taking custom orders to make sure every family member got their jersey. “The most popular trend right now is the entire family dressed in the same outfit,” she said.

A vendor shows off a Mexico national football team jersey for pets at a store in Mexico City. PHOTO: REUTERS

Official Adidas-made jerseys for humans, with licenced crests and authenticated fabrics, sell for US$100 (S$130) for the replica version and US$150 for the authentic player-issue version. But the fake versions sell for about US$5.

The official version feels expensive for many Mexicans, adding to a sense of malaise about the cost of this World Cup.

The country’s general daily minimum wage is just over 315 pesos (S$23) – meaning the replica alone costs the equivalent of nearly a week of minimum wage.

And on match day, nobody is checking labels.

With official World Cup jerseys costing four times Mexico’s general daily minimum wage, dressing one’s pet can be the more affordable option. PHOTO: REUTERS

In an emailed response to Reuters, Adidas said the Mexico jersey was the best-selling one in its range globally.

The German sportswear maker has caught on to the pet craze and now offers a pet collection of its own. A review of its website suggested the range is limited to cats and dogs; no outfits for ducks or horses appeared to be available.

“We work closely with the relevant authorities in actions to combat the counterfeit trade and to protect consumers from counterfeiters,” it said. “Adidas rigorously protects and enforces its intellectual property rights.”

FIFA did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Efrain Miranda, who runs a streetside stall in the capital’s downtown, said he used to sell up to 30 pet jerseys a day – until he ran out of stock.

He has no idea when he will get new supply.

“There was huge demand,” he said. REUTERS