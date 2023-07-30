In Klopp we trust: Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan

SINGAPORE – Despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealing his Anfield stint may end in 2026 after what would be more than a decade in charge of the storied English club, Reds chief executive officer Billy Hogan believes the German will deliver more success while at the helm.

From the sidelines of an LFC Foundation football clinic held in conjunction with the Special Olympics Asia Pacific at Tanglin Trust School on Friday, Hogan told The Straits Times: “Jurgen is obviously one of the greatest leaders and winners in football, just look at what we have done over the course of the last several years.

“We are all honoured and blessed to work at such an incredible club but it really is about winning trophies, that’s the expectation. That’s our KPI, we are focused on winning. Everyone at the club is focused on silverware. That’s part of the responsibility of working at Liverpool.”

Around the same time as the event was held, Klopp was quoted by several sites from an interview with German podcaster Matthias Hielscher, with whom he discussed his future.

Klopp, who has delivered the English Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup since joining the Reds in 2015, said: “I’m under contract with Liverpool until 2026 and I want to see that out, then take a gap year.

“That could be the end, but who knows how I’ll feel after a year? That’s why I’m leaving the door open. I would like to travel a lot, but not just being pushed around in a wheelchair or walking with a cane. I can watch soccer from anywhere. That’s why I won’t do the job forever.”

However, Klopp’s commitment to the club, and Liverpool’s faith in the man should not be doubted despite a trophy-less last season.

Hogan noted Klopp’s two contract extensions in 2019 and 2022, and said: “I spent a lot of time with him, particularly over the course of the last couple of weeks, and he is as energised and fired up and ready to go for the season as I’ve ever seen him.

“I think we are all really excited about the season ahead of us and focused on doing our absolute best for the club.”

In an interview with the We Are Liverpool podcast, Klopp added: “What I would like to ask for: trust us. We feel really responsible for what’s happening here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, we will never forget. That’s the plan.

“I want to put things right and that gives me the extra edge as well. The fever, the power, the excitement is bigger when last year was not great.”

The club has backed their manager to the hilt, taking on board his concerns to switch up the pre-season plans after an injury crisis and a dramatic loss of form last season following two outstanding campaigns.

Last summer, Liverpool toured Thailand and Singapore before training in Europe, but they have done the reverse this term.

Hogan explained: “You get that training regimen, get them in shape, and get them out on tour, that’s the thinking.”

As the 48-year-old American kicked about with the kids just hours after touching down from England, and with numerous off-the-pitch activities lined up other than the two friendlies against Leicester City (Sunday) and Bayern Munich (Wednesday) at the National Stadium, there is a real sense that this is more than football.