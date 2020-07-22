'Improving' Wolves in leading pack again

LONDON • Wolves have proven last season was no fluke and after surpassing their tally last term by two points, Nuno Espirito Santo believes it is a sign of progress.

Their first season back in the Premier League last term after a six-year absence saw them finish seventh on 57 points, qualifying for the Europa League in the process.

Speaking after their 2-0 home victory over Crystal Palace on Monday, Nuno said: "The words of building and improving make sense.

"Today we made two more points than last season, so we are improving and I'm happy for that. A lot of credit to the players in such a complicated season, with all the issues that happened.

"The belief of the players is incredible. We have a lot of things to go. A tough game (at Chelsea) on Sunday, finish the Premier League, and then focus on what's coming after."

The Portuguese manager has every reason to be optimistic. Wolves are a point ahead of Spurs, who are in seventh. Eighth-placed Sheffield United, who lost 1-0 to Everton on Monday to remain on 54 points, can no longer catch them with one league game remaining.

Should they secure sixth in the league, it will guarantee European football for the second year running. Having achieved their best league tally since the 1979-80 campaign, midfielder Joao Moutinho feels that it puts them in good stead when the Europa League restarts next month.

Their last-16 tie with Olympiakos is poised at 1-1 ahead of the Aug 6 second leg at Molineux and the Portugal international "wants to continue to have these (positive) results".

Asked how Wolves have avoided a second season slump, he said: "The secret is working hard, putting 100 per cent into training and it's working well. The staff do all they can to help our condition and we do a great job on the pitch and outside."

