Improving Italy still have long way to go

ROME • Italy are on a 29-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Azzurri have won their past nine matches without conceding a goal.

They are also the first team to have reached the knockout phase of Euro 2020.

But after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Switzerland on Wednesday, coach Roberto Mancini still does not consider his side to be among the favourites at this year's European Championship.

The impressive Manuel Locatelli scored either side of the break and Ciro Immobile added a late third as the hosts dished out a three-goal drubbing for the second straight game.

The manner of their victory, following an equally dominant dismantling of Turkey in the tournament's opener, has raised hopes among the Italy faithful that their team can go all the way this summer. It would also represent a big turnaround after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

However, Mancini feels his dark horses are a work in progress, saying: "France, Portugal and Belgium are all at the Euros. One is the world champion, one is the European champion and the other is ranked No. 1 in the world.

"These are teams that have been built over years and are further along than us in development. But anything can happen in football.

"There is room for improvement. We have some young players who have never even played in European Cups at club level, so these guys have enormous room for improvement."

One of those players is Locatelli, the midfielder who plays for unfancied Serie A side Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old has benefited most from Euro 2020 being postponed by a year, having earned his maiden cap last September. He has since become a mainstay in Mancini's side, featuring in 11 of Italy's last 13 games.

In the lead-up to the Euro, there was much consternation as to how Italy would replace Marco Verratti, who never lost his place in the squad until he missed their past two games because of injury.

HIGH SPIRITS We are a fantastic group, I want to stay with my feet on the ground and enjoy the European Championship. MANUEL LOCATELLI, Italy midfielder, on wanting to keep his place in the starting line-up after his two goals.

However, it now appears that even when the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder returns, it will not be at the expense of Locatelli, whose form has reportedly caught the attention of leading clubs like Juventus.

"We are a fantastic group, I want to stay with my feet on the ground and enjoy the European Championship," said Locatelli, who earned the Star of the Match honours.

"The pandemic helped me a bit, then with work and determination I got here."

While Italy are through to the last 16, they will need at least a draw against Wales on Sunday to secure top spot in Group A, making wholesale rotation unlikely.

One player that looks set to miss out is captain Giorgio Chiellini, 36, who hobbled off in the first half, minutes after the veteran thought he had nabbed the opener against the Swiss only for his headed goal to be ruled out for handball.

The Juventus defender will undergo further medical examinations to discover the extent of his thigh problem.

There are concerns over his availability for the remainder of the Euro, but he is confident his teammates like Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi, who replaced him, can fill the breach.

"Nothing can tarnish such a great joy," Chiellini tweeted. "We are in the second round! Go on like this!"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS