Impressive Chelsea beat 10-man visitors Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

Chelsea's Estevao celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.

Chelsea's Estevao celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Chelsea beat 10-man Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League match on November 25, pressuring the Spanish team from the start.
  • A Jules Kounde own goal, Estevao's skilled strike after Araujo's red card, and Delap's goal sealed Chelsea's victory.
  • Chelsea provisionally sit fifth while Barcelona are 15th, facing a battle to qualify automatically (Source: REUTERS).

LONDON - Chelsea claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Barcelona in the Champions League on Nov 25 thanks to an own goal, a slice of individual skill from teenager Estevao and a first strike of the season for Liam Delap.

Chelsea heaped pressure on the Spanish champions from the kick off and went ahead in the 27th minute when Barca defender Jules Kounde bundled the ball into his own net.

The visitors had to play the second half with 10 men after captain Ronald Araujo was sent off for a rash tackle which earned a second booking in the 44th minute.

Chelsea took advantage and 10 minutes after the break 18-year-old Estevao rode two tackles as he jinked into the area and sent a bullet shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

Delap compounded Barcelona’s misery with a 73rd minute goal, leaving Chelsea in provisional fifth place and the Catalans 15th with a battle to reach the automatic qualification places. REUTERS

Chelsea striker Liam Delap (right) scores their third goal against Barcelona.

PHOTO: AFP

