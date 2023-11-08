Immobile earns Lazio 1-0 win over Feyenoord

ROME - A first-half goal by Ciro Immobile handed Lazio a 1-0 home win over Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday to move Maurizio Sarri's side up to second in Group E.

Lazio captain Immobile put the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time after he rounded visiting goalkeeper Justin Bijlow and struck low from a tight angle towards the far post for his 200th goal for the Italian side.

Lazio are second on seven points from four games, one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid who hammered Celtic 6-0 in the other group fixture.

Dutch side Feyenoord, who came into the game top of the standings, dropped to third on six points. REUTERS