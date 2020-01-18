Imminent return of key men lifts Guardiola's spirits

LONDON • With a 14-point gap and an extra game played, Pep Guardiola has dismissed the possibility of Manchester City catching runaway leaders Liverpool, calling it "not realistic".

But, while the defence of their Premier League title remains remote, barring an improbable implosion by the Reds, City still want to consolidate second place in the top flight. On current form, they are the favourites to do so.

The champions have won nine of their past 10 games in all competitions, their only defeat since early last month coming after they were reduced to 10 men as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat by Wolves.

Ahead of today's home league game against Crystal Palace, City were also boosted by the news that their two long-term absentees in Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are close to returning from injury.

Laporte's return will be particularly welcome at the Etihad, as Guardiola has struggled to replace the French defender following his knee injury in August.

An original prediction of a February return has been brought forward slightly, with Laporte now tipped to be back before the end of this month, possibly in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final with Manchester United on Jan 29.

His return would also allow Fernandinho to return to his usual holding midfield role, bolstering City in two areas of the pitch.

A return next month is also a realistic target for Germany forward Sane, who is making a rapid recovery from a knee-ligament injury that has sidelined him since August.

On the two players coming back into the fold and offering something different, Guardiola said: "I want all the players back for their specific qualities.

"Leroy makes those incredible runs. Aymer for his left foot, playing the left side, how good he's settled, of course, it's important for us.

"You have to respect the process and, when both are ready, they'll be in contention and thinking about when to use them."

For now, he will look to mastermind a season-best four straight league wins with Sergio Aguero expected to lead the line against the Eagles.

The Argentinian striker is joint-fourth with Frank Lampard on the all-time league scoring chart (177 goals) and will overtake the Blues great should he net a goal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V PALACE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm