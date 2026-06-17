'I'm no model', Bielsa hits out in defence of unorthodox picture pose

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MIAMI, June 16 - Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa hit back at critics of his unusual pose in his official World Cup portrait, saying he owed no explanation to anyone for how it turned out.

FIFA commissioned photographs of all players and coaches ahead of the tournament for display on big screens at stadiums and on digital media.

Bielsa's caught the 70-year-old Argentine with head bowed and eyes downcast, an unorthodox pose which proved hugely popular on social media and triggered a string of memes.

"I don't have to give any explanation," Bielsa told reporters after Uruguay's 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in Miami on Monday.

"The picture was taken the way it was taken. I'm not a model. I have no answer for that. Should I also explain why I don't look at those who are speaking to me at this moment? There are no explanations for me to give."

Bielsa remained consistent in his approach before Monday's Group H clash, lowering his head and keeping his eyes fixed on the ground as he passed the cordon of photographers as he came out on the pitch at the start of the game.

"There is a limit in terms of what we need to explain," the bespectacled septuagenarian added.

"If I'm wearing glasses, why am I wearing glasses? You look somebody in the eye, why do you do that? There is nothing wrong about wearing glasses or looking into somebody's eyes or looking down."

The Argentine, renowned as one of the game's great tacticians, has previously attracted attention for his idiosyncratic approach to coaching.

On Monday, rather than pace the touchline or sit in the dugout, he yelled his instructions to his players while perched on a blue ice box beside the pitch.

Uruguay return to Miami for their second group game against Cape Verde on Sunday. REUTERS