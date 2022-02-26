I'm here to help the club: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham will end a roller-coaster week with a visit to Leeds today that could seal the fate of either manager.

After Spurs suffered their fourth Premier League defeat in five games in midweek against relegation-threatened Burnley, coming just days after upsetting leaders Manchester City away, the deflating result left manager Antonio Conte contemplating his future.

The Italian, who was appointed in November, revealed yesterday he had spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and that he had received reassurance about his position ahead of the league trip to Elland Road.

"Our chairman knows very well that I'm here to help the club in every moment. I will do that until the end," said the 52-year-old.

"That's the reality and he knows that we're working hard. He has great consideration about our job and the job of my staff.

"I repeat I want to help the club with every aspect. He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason, I'm committed for this club much more because I know the consideration for me is very high."

Tottenham's struggles to get into the top four - they have been out of the Champions League for two seasons in a row and currently lie eighth in the English top flight - mirror that of Leeds, except that they are at the other end of the table and desperately hoping to avoid the drop.

The gap between Marcelo Bielsa's men and the bottom three stands at just three points, and his side have played two more games than 18th-placed Burnley.

They also have an inferior goal difference to both the Clarets and second-bottom Watford after conceding a league-high 56 goals in 25 games.

With four defeats in their past five games, shipping 17 goals in that dismal run, Leeds are not just suffering from second-season syndrome but are in a tailspin, Bielsa admitted.

Asked about his feelings regarding his team's awful form, the Argentinian said yesterday: "Very worried. The worry is proportional to the results that we've obtained.

"I am a normal person. I do a job that has a lot of repercussions. I feel like all the people that are not able to offer the results that are expected. I am used to living through these situations."

The 66-year-old has been feted with god-like status in Yorkshire for ending Leeds' 16-year exile from the top flight in 2020.

But there is increasing evidence that his fourth season in charge of the club may be his last and that a change of manager may even be needed to stem their slump.

Pundits and supporters have questioned Bielsa's insistence on playing one way - all-out attack - and many claim that unless Leeds adopt a more defensive mindset, they could be relegated.

However, Bielsa is adamant that he will not change his longstanding philosophy.

He has, instead, blamed long-term injuries to key players like Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford for their problems this term.

"In these four years, I have received criticisms or demands that are exactly the same," he added.

"I daily try to resolve it. As I reiterate, when you are the conductor in a bad situation, nobody trusts in what you say.

"These players have already demonstrated they have the level to play in the Premier League.

"The style, the model (that we use) have already shown it can work in the Premier League."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LEEDS V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm