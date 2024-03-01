Ilkay Gundogan wants to make Germans happy again with Euro 2024 success

SINGAPORE – Germany may have faltered on the international football arena in recent years but, amid growing pressure on them to deliver as hosts of Euro 2024, Die Mannschaft captain Ilkay Gundogan believes they have what it takes to have a “successful tournament”.

In a virtual session with Asia Pacific media organised by his club Barcelona on March 1, the 33-year-old told The Straits Times that it is the players’ duty to ensure a fruitful campaign in front of their fans.

Asked by ST if German players were feeling the pressure ahead of the June 14-July 14 tournament, he said: “I think it’s a great opportunity for us. We have the responsibility to be successful with the German team. And honestly, we can have a successful tournament.

“We will try to make the people in our country happy because what would be better for the German national team than having a successful tournament in your own country?”

Fuelling Gundogan’s confidence is the surprise return of midfielder Toni Kroos, who announced his international comeback on Feb 22, after being persuaded by coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The Real Madrid veteran had retired from the national team after their last-16 defeat by England at Euro 2020 three years ago.

While Kroos, 34, insisted that he is “not the saviour” of a struggling Germany team, Gundogan believes his fellow midfielder, who was a part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side, remains an asset.

Gundogan said: “I’m really looking forward to him returning because... he’s a quality player and he’s someone who has so much experience.

“He’s still playing at a top level and on the highest possible level. And he has proven that in every single season... so I think it gives us a lot of quality, a lot of experience and I think it will be a great help.”

The Germans are grouped with Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland at Euro 2024, and Gundogan hopes they can bring back the feel-good factor, like his predecessors did in 2006, when Germany hosted the World Cup and finished third.

“I remember the World Cup in 2006 where I was just a teenager, about 15 years old. I remember the atmosphere, the people from all over the world in our country celebrating football,” said Gundogan.

“It was a great fest throughout the month and this is what I really hope for, for this tournament (Euro 2024) as well.”

He will also hope to jet off for the Euro on the back of a creditable first season with Barcelona. It has largely been a campaign to forget, with coach Xavi Hernandez having already announced that he will leave at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants are still in the Champions League, where they will host Napoli in the second leg of their last-16 tie on March 12, after the first leg ended 1-1.

But in La Liga, the defending champions are third, eight points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. They have also been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by finalists Athletic Bilbao in the last eight.

It is in stark contrast to his previous team Manchester City, where he had enjoyed a seven-year spell which saw him winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League.

But Gundogan, who has provided 10 assists and scored five goals in 38 games for Barcelona since joining on a free transfer in the summer, is staying positive as the season enters the latter stages.

He said: “I feel like there’s still a lot to prove... we are improving and we are getting there.

“We had a really good performance away in Napoli and got a good result. We only have to finish the job at home then we are in the quarter-finals. So, again, a lot of things to play for, and a lot of things to look forward to.”